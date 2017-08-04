Real Madrid Offer Gareth Bale To Man United And Chelsea For £90m

Related Stories La Liga giants Real Madrid have reportedly offered winger Gareth Bale to Premier League sides Manchester United and Chelsea for £90million.



Bale’s rivals at the top of the pitch look increasingly likely to stay at the Bernabeu with Karim Benzema understood to be ready to put pen to paper on a new deal, while Zinedine Zidane is convinced Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Real.



Marca claims that the Spanish outfit are increasingly confident that they will sign Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe before the end of the transfer window, leaving Bale with an incertain future.



And it’s understood that Zidane doesn’t want four big-name players competing for three slots up front and president Florentino Perez is willing to let the Welshman move on.



A report in the Metro says that Los Blancos are asking for £90million for Bale’s services as they start to tout him around to Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea.



Due mainly to injury problems, the 28-year-old only made 19 La Liga appearances last campaign, scoring seven goals and assisting a further two.



His dip in form is unlikely to put off potential suitors with Bale shining in his last few seasons in the Premier League before moving to Spain for £86million.



United are on the lookout for a winger with Ivan Perisic and Bale heavily linked with reports hinting that they would make a bid for the Wales international if he became available.



Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have already signed on the dotted line at Old Trafford but Mourinho has admitted that he wants at least another signing.