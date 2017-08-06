Stephen Appiah Happy With New AFCON Date

Related Stories Ex Black Stars skipper Stephen Tornado Appiah believes a summer African Cup of Nations boost the chances of many Africa players to sign for European clubs.



The former Juventus and Fenerbeche playmaker says the new AFCON date will motivate European clubs to sign more players from the African continent.



The continent’s highest governing football body confirmed the movement of the Nations cup from winter to summer, a feat Appiah believes will allow top European clubs to sign players from Africa



Speaking to Fiifi Banson on the Football Legends Night Show, Stephen Appiah hinted at more players joining the exodus train to the big wigs in Europe since it won’t affect their positional movement during the Nations Cup.



“I think the big European clubs are now going to buy a lot of players from Africa because the players will be around from January to June or July.



“They are going to buy players they can enjoy from January until June not like in the past.



Clubs like Manchester United signed Eric Djemba Djemba and just some few players mainly due to this,” Stephen Appiah revealed.



Several football legends have in the past, called on CAF to synchronize the AFCON calendar to be in concord with the European calendar to do away with the club versus nation tag of war.



Ghana and Cameroon will be major beneficiaries of the new CAF decision with the two West African countries being confronted with the dilemma on numerous occasions.