Steve Pollack Lauds Kotoko's Mentality After Super Clash Draw With Hearts

Related Stories Asante Kotoko coach Steve Pollack praised the fighting spirit of his charges in the 1-1 Ghana Premier League derby draw with Hearts of Oak on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors needed a controversial penalty converted by Saddick Adams to cancel out Kwame Kizito's sublime finish.



It was Kotoko's first competitive match after the tragic team bus accident last month which claimed the life of their deputy equipment officer.



''Am happy with the attitude of the players after was has been going and am proud of them, their attitude and desire especially in the second half was good,'' Pollack said in a post-match interview



''I'm proud to be their manager and proud to be part of the Kotoko family.



''It was always going to be a difficult match but am happy we didn't lose.''