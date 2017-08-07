Winful Cobbinah Blasts Referee Dally Gagba For Poor Officiating After Kotoko Stalemate

Related Stories Hearts of Oak midfield dynamo Winful Cobbinah has lamented on the performance of referee Dally Gagba in the Super clash 1-1 stalemate against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Phobians looked to heading back to Accra with maximum points after outplaying their arch rivals for large part of the game and deservedly went ahead in the 66th minute through striker Kwame Kizito, but Kotoko leveled the scores in the 80th minute after referee Dally Gagba awarded them a controversial penalty, which was expertly converted by Saddick Adams to end the match in a 1-1 stalemate.



In a post-match interview, Cobbinah was asked if their lack of concentration culminated in their rivals pulling level with ten minutes to end the match.



"We didnt lose concentration and stamina at any point in the game, only that they came up tops after getting the equalizer, and I think the referee was also with them. I can say this without blinking because you could see the penalty he awarded them, a very poor call from him," Cobbinah fumed.



"He intentionally decided to let Kotoko back in the game. It's bad for Ghana football if we want our game to reach the level we crave for. A game of this magnitude needs a fair officiating but today we didn't get one."



Hearts remain 3rd on the log with 40 points after 24 games while Kotoko move above Medeama on 4th position with 36 points.