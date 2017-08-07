Sulley Muntari Slaps Referee

Related Stories Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Ali Muntari, has once again shown anger beyond control in a friendly match involving Sulley Muntari XI vs Laryea Kingston XI at the Kotobabi Wembley in Accra.



According to Referee John Terry who was at the center of affairs, Sulley Muntari slapped him without thinking twice during the game that ended the match prematurely.



Reporting on 'Peace Power Sports' Monday morning, the ex-black stars midfielder was angry after a stop play incident which needed the attention of the referee, but the midfielder was quick to slap the referee.



According to him the unfortunate incident happended exactly a week ago at Kotobabi.



“ . . There was a small infringement which I didn't see earlier so I stopped the game and decided to replay it as fair-play in favour of Sulley's side. . . unfortunately he (Sulley) grabbed the ball with his two hands and I gave him a yellow card for that on the field of play . . . but he was not pleased and came straight to slap my face and I showed him a red card and he took the ball and played it out of the field of play. I was surprised and the players around couldn’t do anything since all were similarly surprised too,” John Terry as affectionately called at the Wembley grounds described the incident.



“When that happened, players of both sides talked to me not to retaliate and forget . . . Laryea Kingston spoke to me to let things go and at that moment I let go,” he told 'Peace Power Sports'.



Sulley Muntari is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the Black Stars after slapping Medeama SC owner and a member of the Black Stars management committee, Moses Armah Parker during a meeting at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil to sort out issues relating to player bonuses and appearance fees.





