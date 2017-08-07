Coaches Take Bribes From Players – Muntari Alleges

Related Stories Ghana international Sulley Ali Muntari has alleged that national youth coaches extort money from young footballers before offering them a call up.



The issues of coaches allegedly demanding money before selecting players into the various national youth teams is not a new scandal slapped on the face of Ghana Football.



“Ghana has raw and amazing talents but then most of them have to pay through to get up there” he claimed on Football Legends Night Show on GHOne TV, adding “but when I was picked to join the national U-17, I didn’t pay for one penny at that time, so I was just picked because they liked the way I played.



“So we should go back to how it was back then and not about who you know but it’s your talent that will make you move forward and that is what we can do to bring the generation up.



“Look at the players that have played at the youth level in the past, we don’t have them anymore. So we should focus on our youth because there are lots of talents in Ghana but you don’t see in the national team,” the Ex Inter Millan midfielder suggested.