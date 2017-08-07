"The 'Super Clash' Was A Good Advert For Ghana Football" - Frank Nuttal

Related Stories Frank Nuttal Eliot, head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak said the game between his side and their rivals, Kumasi Asante Kotoko was an advert for Ghana football.



Accra Hearts of Oak held Asante to a 1-1 drawn game at the Baba Yara Sports on Sunday afternoon.



Speaking to the press in a post match interview, the Scottish tactician said he was impressed with the performance of both sides in such a big fixture, and that, the quality of the game would advertise Ghana's football.



" Both Kotoko and Hearts have quality players and I have to say that the game was a good advert for the Ghana premier league.



"It was a difficult game but I think my side did well today," Nuttal said.



According to the Scottish, his charges showed strong character and determination to grab an important point for the Phobians away from home.



"My players showed a lot of spirit, great character and determination in the game today. We coped with the pressure and got a perfect goal.



"To be honest I didn't see Kotoko scoring from open play, which they didn't. I am pleased with the performance of my team today.



"We always try to win every game and get the three points but I have to say that a point in such a big game is also good for us.



"With five games remaining, we are still in the title race. We are in a good situation at the moment and we are going for the title and the FA Cup," said Frank Nutall.