Ghanaians Forced Me Into Premature Retirement - Richard 'Olele' Kingson

Ex-Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson believes Ghanaians have regretted using his age as a basis to force him into retirement.
The current goalkeeper’s trainer of the national football team in an interview with Starr Sports’ Betty Yawson stated his 11-year stint with the team was ended prematurely after the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.
As the four-time African champions struggle for a goalkeeping fixture, Kingston feels his critics are now eating a humble pie.
“It’s like they are now blaming themselves; but I don’t blame them. Sometimes when we [retired players] go and play, some people come and say ‘Richard you are still strong, you can still play for the national team’ but I say no . . . I’ve stopped,” he claimed.
“Ghanaians don’t look at your performance, they only consider where you come from; your age but age is just a number,” the former Wigan Athletic last line of defence opined.
|Source: starrfmonline.com
