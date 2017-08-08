Galatasaray Agree Terms With Kwadwo Asamoah

Related Stories The Turkish giants are speeding up things to sign the Ghana midfielder from the Old Lady but no deal has been reached



Turkish club Galatasaray have agreed personal terms with Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah, who is currently contracted to Italian champions Juventus until 2018.



The Old Lady will meet with the midfielder shortly to discuss a possible move away from Allianz Stadium, according to Goal sources.



However, the deal could suffer some delay as Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is waiting to bring back left-sided midfielder Leonardo Spinazzola from loan at Atalanta before giving any green light to let go the 28-year-old Ghanaian.



Asamoah’s playing time at Juve has been largely slashed in part due to injuries he suffered in the past two seasons.



He joined the Turin club in 2012 from Udinese and boasts of 97 appearances so far.



With the Black Stars of Ghana, Asamoah has been capped 69 times scoring four goals.