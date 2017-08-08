Ghana To Host Congo In Crucial W'Cup Qualifier On Working Day

Related Stories FIFA have forced Ghana to play Congo in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on a working day that will deny the Black Stars of the maximum support needed to win the crucial game.



The Black Stars will host the Red Devils at the Baba Yara Stadium on 1 September which is a Friday - a working day in Ghana.



The decision by the world governing body comes because of the tightness of the calendar and television schedule as qualifiers for the tournament in Russia resume this month.



This will deny the Black Stars the chance of getting the massive support they got the last time when they defeated Ethiopia 5-0 in the Africa Cup Nations qualifier at the same venue.



Fans in Ghana normally support their team at the weekends and with the crucial match being played during the week, the team will be robbed of the full support.



The return leg will be played four days later in Brazzaville at the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat.



The Black Stars are seeking to revive their chances in Group E after poor start under erstwhile coach Avram Grant.



Kwesi Appiah will be handling his first World Cup qualifier since taking charge two months ago.



Ghana are in third place with one point from the available six; five behind leaders Egypt who play second place Uganda on 31 August in Kampala.



The second leg of the tie will honoured at the Alexandria Stadium five days later in Alexandria.