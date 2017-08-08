"Stop Dragging My Name Through The Mud!" - Muntari Refutes Slapping Referee

|
Ghana star Sulley Muntari has taken to Twitter to vehemently deny slapping a referee during a ceremonial match in Accra last week.
The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star is reported to have lunged on the referee and dished out a dirty slap after showing him a yellow card.
But the account of the referee, known as John Terry, was been dispelled by ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston who was present at the Kotobabi Wembly Park.
Muntari has followed up with a Tweet on his micro-blogging website page: ''What slap? STOP dragging my name through the mud! Nice try but just so you know, you can never beat a person who never gives up.''
|Source: ghanasoccernet.com
