"Stop Dragging My Name Through The Mud!" - Muntari Refutes Slapping Referee

Related Stories Ghana star Sulley Muntari has taken to Twitter to vehemently deny slapping a referee during a ceremonial match in Accra last week.



The former AC Milan and Inter Milan star is reported to have lunged on the referee and dished out a dirty slap after showing him a yellow card.



But the account of the referee, known as John Terry, was been dispelled by ex-Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston who was present at the Kotobabi Wembly Park.



Muntari has followed up with a Tweet on his micro-blogging website page: ''What slap? STOP dragging my name through the mud! Nice try but just so you know, you can never beat a person who never gives up.''