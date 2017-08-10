FIFA Ranking: Ghana Stagnant In 50th Position

Related Stories Ghana remained unchanged in 50th position in the latest FIFA ranking released for the month of August on Thursday.



The Black Stars also stayed put as Africa's ninth best national team. Brazil have returned to the top after a one-month hiatus, replacing reigning FIFA World Cup champions Germany who slipped back into second spot.



Argentina remain in third but the heavyweight trio are accompanied in the top five by two sides reaching unusually heady heights.



Egypt are Africa's highest ranked team in the world despite slipping down one place to 25th position.