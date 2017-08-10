Black Stars Arrive In Burkina Faso

The Black Stars B team arrived in Ouagadougou on Wednesday for their 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso on Saturday.



The team is headed by Maxwell Konadu and the expectation is that it will get a good result in the first leg of the tie.



They will lodge at the Palace Hotel in the capital as they get ready for the match.



18 players including Samuel Sarfo, Gideon Waja, Felix Annan, Patrick Razak and Thomas Abbey were selected for the game.

The return leg will be played next weekend and victory for Ghana will mean a place in the 2018 CHAN tournament which will be played in Kenya.



The Stars head into the game following a 3-1 loss to Visser Academy in their last friendly match and coach Konadu will hope that his charges will put up a good performance on the road.



Below is the list of players who went to Ouagadougou:



Felix Annan

Joseph Addo

Amos Frimpong

Daniel Dankwah

Away Mohammed

Nuhu Musah

Samuel Sarfo

Gideon Waja

Twum Isaac

Winful Cobbinah

Farouk Mohammed

Patrick Razak

Zakaria Mumuni

Thomas Abbey

Emmanuel Gyamfi

Sadick Adams

Felix Addo

Ibrahim Moro



The Black Stars are hoping for another shot at winning the CHAN tournament despite making two finals in 2009 and 2014.