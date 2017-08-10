Black Stars Arrive In Burkina Faso

The Black Stars B team arrived in Ouagadougou on Wednesday for their 2018 CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso on Saturday.
The team is headed by Maxwell Konadu and the expectation is that it will get a good result in the first leg of the tie.
They will lodge at the Palace Hotel in the capital as they get ready for the match.
18 players including Samuel Sarfo, Gideon Waja, Felix Annan, Patrick Razak and Thomas Abbey were selected for the game.
The return leg will be played next weekend and victory for Ghana will mean a place in the 2018 CHAN tournament which will be played in Kenya.
The Stars head into the game following a 3-1 loss to Visser Academy in their last friendly match and coach Konadu will hope that his charges will put up a good performance on the road.
Below is the list of players who went to Ouagadougou:
Felix Annan
Joseph Addo
Amos Frimpong
Daniel Dankwah
Away Mohammed
Nuhu Musah
Samuel Sarfo
Gideon Waja
Twum Isaac
Winful Cobbinah
Farouk Mohammed
Patrick Razak
Zakaria Mumuni
Thomas Abbey
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Sadick Adams
Felix Addo
Ibrahim Moro
The Black Stars are hoping for another shot at winning the CHAN tournament despite making two finals in 2009 and 2014.