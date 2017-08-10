Toure Joins Ivory Coast Coaching Team

Related Stories Kolo Toure has been appointed as a coach with the Ivory Coast national team after his contract with Celtic expired.



The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender joined Brendan Rodgers' side last summer on a one-year deal.



However, he hasn't been offered an extension since making 20 appearances in all competitions for the Parkhead club during 2016/17 and helping them to an unbeaten domestic treble.



The Ivory Coast Football Federation announced on Wednesday that Toure has joined the national set-up in a coaching role, where he will assist head coach Ibrahim Kamara while he prepares to gain his UEFA A license.



Toure racked up 118 caps for his country during his playing career, winning the 2015 African Cup of Nations. Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.