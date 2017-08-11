Burkina Faso Officials Fail To Find A Pitch For Black Stars B To Train

Related Stories Ghana's home-based Black Stars have been forced to call off their first training sessionin Ouagadougou following the Burkina Faso Federation's inability to provide the team a training field.



Huge uncertainty surrounded the first training session of Ghana's home-based Black Stars as Burkina Faso officials kept tossing the team around from one training center to another.



The technical team was forced to call off the session at 17:45 GMT and were compelled to rely on a 30-minute shakeup in the hotel after calling off the session. The team was scheduled to train on Thursday afternoon ahead of their mandatory training session at the match venue on Friday afternoon but the allocated venue was occupied when the Black Stars B arrived at the venue.



The Black Stars B were taken to two different venues beside the initial Comet Park, with the second occupied and the third covered with water as it was heavily raining at that time.



The technical staff, led by Maxwell Konadu had inspected the field at the Comet Park, the venue allocated the Ghana side according to the laison officer, but the contingent leading the team led the side to a different venue which was occupied by a female team already training after the earlier pitch was under use.



The contingent leading the team is roamed round with the team looking for a facility for the Black Stars B to train which was fruitless.



The team had been in a bus for alost two hours roaming about with officials of the Burkina Faso FA for a venue to training.

The technical team of the Black Stars eventually called off the session when it was almost dark and there was not indication of finding a place to train.