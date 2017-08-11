Ghana Pays Bribe To Secure Qualifications For Tournaments – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Related Stories Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has indicated that Ghana used to pay bribe to secure World Cup qualifications.



Vanderpuije pointed out that some of the Black Stars players came to him when he was at the helm of affairs to tell him to comply with the paying of money for “Ways and Means” but he objected.



“The national team players were coming to me when I was the minister that I should pay bribe other wise we won’t qualify for the World Cup but I objected,” Vanderpuye told Atinka TV



“The players stressed that paying of bribes is the procedure Ghana have been using to qualify for the World Cup. I knew it was some of the FA officials who sent them because they cannot come themselves and tell me that,”



Vanderpuye continued:” I do not want Ghana football to be banned by FIFA otherwise I will have revealed secrets. Sometime I also choose not to travel with the Black Stars because that is where most of this things take place,”



The Black Stars have qualified for the last three World Cup but faces a difficult task to make it to Russia next year after securing just a point from two games.