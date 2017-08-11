Nothing About My Wedding Will Be Known To The Public - Yvonne Okoro

Related Stories Actress Yvonne Okoro has told Amanda Jissih that she’s in love with someone but has assured that the person can never be anyone in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



In a matter of a kettle calling Coalport black, the Actress who said Nana Aba Anamoah calls her “Cowbell” because of her chest bells has reiterated that nothing about her marriage/wedding will be known to the public should it happen.



According to the “Ghana Must Go” Producer she has seen what has happened to celebrity marriages and she’s safe guarding herself against such drama.

Yvonne detailed that the industry is too small making it easier for any matter within it to become a public discourse in a matter of a click.