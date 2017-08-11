Essien Graded Behind Drogba As The Best African To Have Played For Chelsea   

Michael Essien left an indelible foot print in the heart of Chelsea players and according to one of the clubs latest write ups the Ghanaian is only second to the legendary Didier Drogba.



Few places on planet Earth, however, have provided us with as many quality players as the continent of Africa. We’ve narrowed it down to five.

5.Celestine Babayaro

Babayaro spent eight years in West London, making well over 100 Premier League appearances and becoming a favourite with the Blues faithful. His versatility was invaluable and it’s for that reason that he’s in the top five.





4. Salomon Kalou

This one may surprise you, Kalou was often frustrating, but only because of how good he could be when on song. He is one of the most prolific substitutes in Premier League history, and secured a cult-hero status during his time at the Bridge.





3.John Obi Mikel

Not a fashionable player, but a reliable and trustworthy one. Mikel was always ready and waiting when required, and although he never scaled the lofty heights he was once expected to, he still firmly etched his name into the club’s hall of fame.



2. Michael Essien

If not for his injury struggles, we may be sitting here describing Essien has one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. Unbelievable power, classy distribution and a rocket of a right-foot – what a player.



1.Didier Drogba

Arguably the greatest player ever to pull on a Chelsea shirt. Forever immortalised by THAT header and THAT penalty in Munich. There was no more worthy candidate for the number one spot.



Honourable mentions: George Weah, Victor Moses, Samuel Eto’o, Geremi, Baba Rahman.









































































