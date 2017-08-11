Name Officials Who Tried To Bribe You- GFA Spokesperson Dares Nii Lantey Vanderpuye

Related Stories Communication director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Ibrahim Sannie Daara has dared former sports minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye to come out with names of people who tried to bribe him during his tenure at the Ministry.



The Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo was appointed by former President Johm Mahama in 2016, however, his time in charge of the Ministry was marked by open disagreements with the nation's football governing body.



On Wednesday, the outspoken ex-sports minister claimed on Atinka FM, that he rejected bribe from some of the Ghana FA bigwigs during his time at the ministry as he only wanted to ensure that there was transparency in the domain.



Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Ghana FA, Sannie Daara taunted the former minister to mention the names of people at his outfit who offered him the alleged bribes during an interview on Happy FM.



"I dare Nii Lante Vandarpuye to single out one name who wanted to bribe him," he said.



"Nii Lante Vandarpuye had the opportunity to develop Ghana football but he couldn't do it so he should give us a break. Nobody should give Nii Lante Vandarpuye opportunity to talk again because he wants to destroy Ghana football and we are not going to give him that chance.



"He is doing this because of Kwesi Nyantakyi. Look at Hon. Isaac Asiamah, the man is working arduously to move our sports forward and now look what he [Nii Lante] is doing, only trying to deceive people with lies. All he needs is hype.



"Even some of his NDC Party members know very that Nii Lante was part of the very reason they lost the general elections. He's disgracing their party."



He added: "He talks too much and he should leave our sports alone. He needs fame but not this time. He just wants to divert our attention from our CHAN and world cup qualifiers. It’s only under his reign that Ghana has suffered in qualifiers. I dare him to come out to mention the persons involved. He is a great liar and has never authenticated any of his allegations."







