Former GFA Vice President Makes Shocking Revelation About Avram Grant's Appointment

Related Stories Former Ghana FA Veep, Fred Pappoe, says the GFA shirked in their responsibilities to make sure Avram Grant followed his assigned mandate when he was given the Black Stars job.



According to former FA Veep, they were marveled with the credentials of the former Chelsea boss and remained the suitable person for the job but at the end he felt the top notch coach disrespected Ghanaians with the way he went about his duties.



In an interview on the Football Legends Night Show on GH One TV, he said: “I was a member of the panel that selected him (Avram Grant), and up till now I have no regret recommending that he should be brought on board but they are two things.



“If you recruit a person to do a job for you, you must make clear the terms of reference from the deliverables and then you must supervise and ensure that he is doing was he was brought on board for, ” he stated.



“So there was missing link somewhere and I will say it was an act of shirking of responsibility on our part to the extent that we didn’t manage him. So if does howwe going to threat foreign coaches when we bring them board then we should not waste our time,” Pappoe ended.



The former Chelsea boss was appointed as the coach of the Black Stars in 2014 and two month later at the 2015 Africa Cup Nations, he lead the Black Stars all the way to the finals having lost on penalties to eventual champions Cote d’Ivoire.



He also led the Black Stars at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations where they suffered a semi-final elimination at the hands of Cameroon which led to his eventual resignation from the post earlier in the year.