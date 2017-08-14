Local Black Stars Escape Terrorist Attack In Burkina Faso

Related Stories The Local Black Stars escaped a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso where they played the home-based Stallions in a CHAN qualifier on Saturday.



The team returned home on Sunday morning and the attack took place that night around 21:00 GMT.



Seventeen people have been killed and eight wounded in the "terrorist attack" in the centre of the capital Ouagadougou.



Three gunmen opened fire on customers seated outside a restaurant, witnesses were quoted as saying.



Security forces killed three attackers, but some people are still trapped in the building, Communication Minister Remis Dandjinou says.



A jihadist attack on a cafe nearby left 30 people dead in January last year. Source: ghanasoccernet.com