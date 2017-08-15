Essien Nets Bumper Adidas Deal

Related Stories Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has signed an endorsement deal worth $500,000 to be the face of German sportswear giants Adidas in Indonesia, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 34-year-old Persib Bandung midfielder has long been an ambassador for the world’s second largest sportswear brand during his days at English Premier League club Chelsea.



One of the most revered players in the Indonesia Super League, Essien has been one of Persib Bandung’s most important players since joining the club on one-year deal with the option of an extension from Greek side Panathinaikos in March.



The former Real Madrid midfielder’s deal is expected to help boost Adidas market in Asian.



Essien has featured for seven clubs abroad since leaving Liberty Professionals in 1999 and has amassed 58 caps for the Black Stars.









Essien and Indonesia's League 1 star up Tango League Tournament

After putting to paper on a deal worth $500,000 to become the face of German sportswear giants Adidas, veteran Ghana midfielder Michael Essien was selected as one of the judges to preside over a street freestyle soccer event in Jakarta.