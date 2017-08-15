No Room For Complacency …Konadu Warns Stars B

|
Deputy trainer of the local components of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu charged his side to consider their first leg stalemate results as no feather in their cup.
|Maxwell Konadu
The Black Stars B surrendered their first half lead, allowing the home side to level on two occasions; placing Ghana in a better position for qualification.
But Konadu has warned ahead of the return clash that entertaining complacency will be at their peril.
As a result, the team has moved straight to camp to put their house in order before the second leg.
Konadu said in an interview that “Thank God we are back home safe, straight back into camp, no room for complacency.”
Ghana failed to reach the last CHAN competition finals.
|Source: Daily Guide
