Asamoah Gyan Should Have Joined A 'Better' Club

Former Ghana international Samuel Johnson believes Asamoah Gyan, who recently joined Turkish club Kayserispor, should have opted for one of the three top teams in the European country.



Following a loan spell with Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates last season, the ex-Sunderland hitman penned a two year-deal with the Anatolian Star last month, sealing a return to Europe after six years.



“I wish Asamoah Gyan had joined one of the three big teams in Turkey,” Johnson told Goal.



“I preferred him playing with one of them because he will have quality players to provide him with quality passes to score as we know him to.



“But I pray Kayserispor will get somebody to supply him with the quality to score. With quality balls, he is somebody who could get you a goal or two by the end of a game.”



Only few Ghanaian players, if any, know the Turkish league as much as Johnson. The 44-year-old spent 10 years in the Super Lig, playing for the likes of Fenerbahce and Gaziantepspor.



Interestingly, his last club in the country, Kayserispor, is the same side he wished Gyan had snubbed.



“He [Gyan] is a goal-scorer so let’s see what happens there. But generally, it’s ok for him to play in Turkey,” Johnson, who also spent two years at Belgian side Anderlecht, said.



“What makes me happy also is that he’s playing for the last club I played there [in Turkey].I hope he brings them up and takes them to another level.



“However, I would have preferred him playing for Fenerbahce, Besiktas or Galatasaray.”



Gyan made his Turkish Super Lig debut on Monday, lasting for 71 minutes as Kayserispor succumbed 4-1 to Galatasaray in their league opener.



Gyan returns to Europe for the first time since leaving English club Sunderland in 2011.



He has also been on the books of Al Ain in the UAE, Chinese outfit Shanghai SIPG, Rennes in France, Italian clubs Udinese and Modena as well as local outfit Liberty Professionals.