GH¢10m Approved For Legon Stadium Completion

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has confirmed that GH¢10m has been released for the completion of works at the Legon stadium.



Work on the 30,000 capacity stadium stalled after the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) stopped financing the project which was started 14 years ago.



The Legon stadium has been earmarked as a potential venue to host next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.



Around GH¢16million will be required to finish the project and the Sports Minister has revealed that GH¢10m of that money has now been approved for works to continue.



“Government has released about GH¢10million to start constructing the Legon Sports Stadium,” Asiamah said at the end of his tour of facilities earmarked to host the upcoming WAFU tournament.



“As a government that built four new stadia in this country, we’re committed to developing the sports infrastructure in the country. We will renovate all the dilapidated stadia but we won’t rush it,” he added.



