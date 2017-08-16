Hearts of Oak Put Hefty Price Tag On Winful Cobbinah

Related Stories Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak have put a hefty price tag on their lynchpin Winful Kwaku Cobbinah who has been the subject of transfer speculations, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



There have been widespread speculations that Hearts of Oak’s sworn rivals, Asante Kotoko are keen on getting the signature of the fleeted-footed playmaker and the Phobians would not allow their cash-cow to go for cheap.



According to our sources, the 'Continental Club Masters' will not look at anything less than $ 3.7 million including five key players from Kotoko and the Adako Jackie training facility.



The price tag is seen to be a cordon as the Phobians are keen on keeping their most priced asset.



Cobbinah is currently in the camp of the Black Stars B as they prepare for the 2nd leg of the 2018 CHAN qualifier against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.