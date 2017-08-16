Kwadwo Asamoah Set For Galatasaray Medical On Friday

Related Stories Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is expected to undergo a medical at Galatasaray on Friday, it has been claimed.



Multiple reports in Turkey claim the Ghanaian will be in Istanbul on Friday to complete formalities.



Reports say a deal has been agreed between the two sides for around €7m, and the transfer is practically a done deal.



However, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website believes neither he nor Alex Sandro are for sale, with Juve determined to keep both.



Asamoah has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus in recent seasons, starting just 16 games in Serie A last term.



At his best, between 2012 and 2014, he was a crucial part of the Juve setup, operating in midfield and turning in dominant performances on a consistent basis.



The next days will be crucial for the Bianconeri as they attempt to bring finality to the winding transfer battle.