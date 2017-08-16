Dubious Penalty Sends Kotoko To MTN FA Cup Semis

Related Stories Asante Kotoko needed a contentious penalty in the 95th minute from Amos Frimpong to seal a semi-final berth in the MTN FA Cup.



The Porcupine Warriors were made to sweat for the victory after the Division One side pegged them back.



Saddick Adams had put Kotoko ahead in the 12th minute to set the tone for what Kotoko fans had expected to be a walk in the park.



Their hopes were however dashed when Obeng Junior leveled the tie 10 minutes to halftime.



Kotoko huffed and puffed for the second goal after recess but a combination of resilient defending and good goalkeeping kept the tie level.



Nea Salamina, who are eyeing promotion to the Premier League, matched Kotoko boot for boot adding a bit of aggression to their well-built tactical structure.



Their aggression, however, went overboard as they were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes remaining. Kotoko entered gung ho mode in search of the winner but all attempts proved futile.



With 5 minutes of time added on and the game heading for the lotteries of penalty, a single kick from the spot was rather used to decide the tie.



Referee Nuhu Liman awarded Kotoko a penalty which is even being disputed by fans of the club. Amos Frimpong, however, did not have two minds as he tucked home the winner to book a semi-final spot.



Kotoko join Hearts of Oak, Wa All Stars and Medeama in the last four.



