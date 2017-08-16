Kotoko Coach Slams Referee For 'Embarrassing' Dubious Penalty To His Club

Related Stories Kotoko coach Steve Pollack has demonstrated a high level of honesty by launching a scathing attack on the referee who awarded a dubious penalty to his own club on Wednesday insisting he is 'embarrassed' by the decision.



The British manager of Kotoko said referee Nuhu Liman's late decision that helped the Porcupine Warriors to the reach the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup 'wasn't a penalty'.



The match official 'manufactured' penalty in the 95th minute to beat high-flying second-tier side NEA Salamina to advance to the last four in Kuamsi on Wednesday. The British coach says he was shocked by the decision to award his side the late advantage insisting the award by the referee was undeserving.



"I was embarrassed at the penalty. I wanted to win the game but not this way. It wasn't a penalty," Pollack said at the post match press conference.



Captain Amos Frimpong converted the controversial spot-kick with five minutes time added on, to hand the Porcupine Warriors passage into the last four.



The delayed fixture has been overshadowed by referee Nuhu Liman's shocking and disgraceful performance at the Baba Yara stadium which drew widespread condemnation.



Striker Saddick Adams opened the scoring for the Ghanaian giants before Obeng Junior pulled parity.



However, the game turned on its head after the Wa-based referee awarded what appears a dubious penalty to the home side to mar the beauty of the game.



It's unclear which team Kotoko will face in the semi-finals with rivals Hearts of Oak as well as Medeama and Wa All Stars waiting for an exciting last four contest.



