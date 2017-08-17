“No Key Player Would Be Transferred To Kotoko” – Hearts

Related Stories The National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak has said no key player would be transferred to Kumasi Asante Kotoko as alleged by the Ghanaian press.



A statement signed by Mr. Nathaniel Doodo, NCC General Secretary has quashed allegations on the imminent departure of some key players of Accra Hearts of Oak.



According to the statement, the Management of the Club has confirmed to the NCC and the Regional Chapters Committee that none of the players under contract with Hearts of Oak would be transferred to their arch rivals.



It added that those transfer speculations are mere allegations and therefore Ghanaians must disregard it.



“We wish to state categorically that all Phobians must treat such news as mere speculations, concocted rumors, and calculated machinations by the press who are been fueled by our rivals to divert and distract our focus on the mission of annexing the league title and the FA Cup this season.



“The NCC wants to assure our numerous supporters and well-wishers that the said key players have existing contracts with Accra Hearts of Oak and will not be released today or tomorrow.



“Our rivals should rather buy the entire staff, players and the technical team before they can derail our plans or forestall our agenda for this season. We want to assure all phobians that we are on track and they must treat this grapevine stories with disdain and the contempt it deserves”, the statement concluded.