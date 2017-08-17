Eintracht Frankfurt In Talks With Kevin-Prince Boateng

Related Stories The Eagles have set sights on acquiring the services of the Ghana international who cut ties with Las Palmas on Wednesday.



German side Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in talks with unattached Kevin-Prince Boateng, according to Squawka.



The Ghana international is currently in search of a new team after mutually parting company with Spanish outfit Las Palmas on Wednesday.



Boateng and UD unanimously stated the decision has been necessitated by the Berlin-born’s desire to return to Germany to “be close to his family”, interestingly, having only signed a three-year contract extension in May.



Following an outstanding form in La Liga last season, scoring 10 times in 28 games and ending the campaign as his club’s top scorer, the 30-year-old is not expected to be short of suitors in the face of the latest development.



Reports say Frankfurt boss Niko Kovac is keen on bringing Boateng to the Commerzbank-Arena, although a deal may not be announced before the Eagles take on Freiburg in their Bundesliga opener on Sunday.



Eintracht Frankfurt board representative FrediBobic has confirmed their interest and should an agreement be reached, the club will become the 30-year-old’s fourth German club following spells with Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, where his contract was also terminated in 2015.



Boateng has also been on the books English sides Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth as we all AC Milan in Italy.



He won Serie A and Super Cup titles with the Rossoneri between 2010 and 2013.