German side Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the acquisition of Ghana attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng on a three-year contract.



The 30-year-old, who recently parted company with Spanish outfit Las Palmas, put pen to paper on Friday following a successful medical.



“Eintracht Frankfurt have secured the services of midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng,’ the club have announced.



“After breaking up his contract with UD Las Palmas prematurely on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, the right-wing member, who was born in Berlin, signed a new contract, dated June 30, 2020, at Hesse on Friday.”



In unarguably his best time of topflight football, the Boateng netted 10 times in 28 La Liga outings for Las Palmas last season, finishing as the club’s highest scorer of the campaign.



After signing a new three-year contract in May, the Ghanaian and UD mutually terminated the agreement on Wednesday, saying the German-born wants to “be close to his family”.



“I missed Germany,” Boateng said. “That deal allows me to come back home with my family means a lot.



"I’m really looking forward to an exciting fight this season - the league is as balanced as never. I'm going to meet my new colleagues, stand together with them with the eagle on our chest and fight for our points.”



Frankfurt becomes Boateng’s fourth German club following spells with Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04.



"We've been in contact with Kevin for a long time," Eagles board representative Fredi Bobic added, “and are happy that we can support his desire to return to Germany, which is tremendously pleasing



"We are aware of Kevin's strengths in the midfield and are convinced that he can play an important role in our team. Kevin is a winner and has unwavering will. The younger players, especially, will benefit from his presence and experience.”



Boateng has also been on the books English sides Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth as we all AC Milan in Italy.