Maxwell Konadu Won't Quit As Local Black Stars Coach After CHAN Failure

Related Stories Maxwell Konadu says he will not stand down as Local Black Stars coach after failing to qualify the team for the 2018 CHAN tournament.



The former Asante Kotoko trainer saw his suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.



The Black Stars B were eliminated 4-3 on aggregate after an impressive 2-2 first leg draw in Ouagadougou last week.



Konadu was also in-charge when the team failed to qualify for the last tournament but that will not force him to quit.



"It's not the matter of quitting, I am not a quitter. I have been with the team and working hard to get the best out of the team," Konadu told the media.



"We losing doesn’t mean I should leave the job, I am still the Coach and so I think I don’t have to turn my back on Ghanaians.



"I am not a quitter, we will continue to put things in place and work hard."