Guinea Hosts Senegal In Last CHAN 2018 Qualifier On Tuesday

Related Stories The countdown to the 2018 Total African Championships (CHAN) would begin after Guinea hosts Senegal on Tuesday.



Senegal goes into the second leg encounter in Conakry with 3-1 advantage.



The fifth edition of the competition is slated for January 11, in Kenya.



The final qualifying stage recorded many shocking results, with Burkina Faso breaking the heart of Ghanaians with a 2-1 victory at the Kumasi Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The Ghanaians were impressive in Ouagadougou but their home performance was not enough to get them back to the competition they missed two years ago.



Meanwhile, defending Champions, Democratic Republic of Congo would not have the chance to defend their title after a shocking defeat to Congo Brazzaville.



Also a brace from Justin Shonga was enough for Zambia to overcome South Africa at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Saturday. Stuart Baxter's team was no match for the Chipolopolo's who won 4-2 on aggregate.



The 15 qualified countries are; Congo, Kenya, Libya, Morocco, Cameroon, Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania



Sudan, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Namibia.