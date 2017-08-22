Barcelona Take Legal Action Against Neymar

Related Stories Having seen Neymar join Paris Saint-Germain for €222million, the La Liga club are suing the Brazilian for failing to fulfil his contract



Barcelona have announced they are taking legal action against Neymar after alleging the Brazilian failed to fulfil his contract.



Earlier this month, the Catalan giants saw Neymar depart for Paris Saint-Germain, who met the €222 million release clause in the player's contract, smashing the world transfer record in the process.



Neymar has made a stunning start to his time in Ligue 1, scoring three times in his first two games, but on Tuesday Barca released a statement confirming they were suing the forward for at least €8.5m.



Barca's complaint relates to Neymar having signed a fresh deal until 2021 in October last year, with the club hoping to recoup his "renewal premium" as well as €8.5m in damages and a further 10 per cent in arrears.