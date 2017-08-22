BA United Chief Pleads With Akufo-Addo To Intervene In 'Corrupt' Ghana Football

Related Stories Bankroller of BA United Mustapha Riga has urged his Excellency the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo- Addo to help stop deceit in Ghana Football.



Many Football enthusiasts believe the game have been influenced by corruption hence affecting the performance of our various National teams.



“Venality is rampant in the lower division football in Ghana” which has left several football Club owners vowing to leave the Sport.



There have been several complains about how Clubs are heavily involved in bribery especially in the second-tier League where teams compete to secure one of the three available slots for the domestic top-flight.



Riga, a Ghanaian-born former Dutch international is unhappy with a supposed attempt by officials to have him pay before his team (BA United) gain promotion back to the elite division.



“I didn’t know I had to write an application to the GFA and pay for BA United to qualify,” the former Bolton Wanderers star said in an interview with Peace FM.



“I am pleading with President Akufo-Addo to intervene because the corruption in our football is too much.



“No wonder ex-footballers like Tony Yeboah, Abedi Pele and co have stayed away from the FA.”



BA United are third in Zone I of the GN Bank Division one League, 7 points behind leaders Nea Salamina who are on the verge of securing the only available slot in that zone.



Ex-Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah once made a similar complaint and vowed not to involve himself in football activities in the country.