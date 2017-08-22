MTN FA Cup Winner To Take GHc50,000 As Prize Money

Related Stories Winner of this year’s MTN FA Cup competition will take a cash reward of GHC50,000.00.



The amount was confirmed as the prize money for this year’s competition which is in its semi-final stages.



Record holders Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, WA All Stars and Medeama will scuffle it out for a place in the finals.



Hearts of Oak will play WA All Stars in the first semi-final match with Kotoko taking on Medeama in the other game.



The runner-up will also take away GHC15,000.000 as confirmed by the organizers.



Semi-final matches of the FA Cup competition will be hosted at the Lane Clay Stadium in Obuasi with the finals being scheduled for the Tamale Sports Stadium on October 29.