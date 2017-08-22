I Want To Win World Cup With Black Stars - Laryea Kingson

Related Stories Former Ghana International Laryea Kingson has made an audacious target hinting he wants to Coach the Black Stars to win the FIFA World Cup.



The 36-year-old recently got his CAF licensed after undergoing a Coaching program.



Kingson who is described as one of the best wingers for the Black Stars in the past decade has been involved in Coaching since retiring from the game three years ago.



The ex-Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics player says he would like to make history by winning the World Cup with the Black Stars as Coach.



“Yes it is past now, now we have to move and think forward, it was disappointing I never got the opportunity to play at the World Cup,” he said on GHone’s Legends Night.



“But hopefully I could Coach the team and win the World Cup someday.”

The former Rostov attacker missed out in Ghana’s participation at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.



He however represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and Ghana respectively