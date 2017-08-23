Swansea Boss Reveals Ayew's Weakness

Related Stories Paul Clement details where the Black Star may be lacking on the pitch.



In the wake of Jordan Ayew's outstanding display in the League Cup win over Milton Keynes Dons, Swansea City manager Paul Clement has shed light on just how the Ghana international could take his game to the next level.



The striker was in top shape on Tuesday, registering a goal and assisting another as the Jack Army recorded a 4-1 victory at Stadium MK.



“Jordan gives so much to the team," Clement said after the match, as reported by his club's official website.



"He has bundles of energy and you always want a little bit better end product for him.



“He gets into such great positions but the final ball or final touch isn’t always there, but it was certainly there for his goal."



Having drawn blank in their opening two games in the Premier League, it was obviously Clement's delight watching his side hit four past the lower division outfit.



Midfield Leroy Fer scored in the 19th and 60th minutes, before Ayew sealed the triumph four minutes to full-time after setting up Tammy Abraham for Swansea's third.



"We got four goals and all from players in the forward positions,” Clement added.



“They are the furthest three players up the pitch, so it’s good when they are getting goals.



“We go back to the training ground now and look forward to Crystal Palace [on Saturday].



“We are going to be working hard to see if we can get our first win of the season in the league.”



Ayew joined Swansea from Aston Villa in January, and has so far netted twice in all competitions for the Jacks.