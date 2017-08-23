Galatasaray Submit Another Bid For Kwadwo Asamoah

Related Stories The Black Stars ace could soon make a switch to the Turk Telecom Arena after Galatasaray returned with another bid.



Reports in Italy have suggested that Galatasaray have offered Juventus € 8 million for the transfer of versatile midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah.



The Turkish side have been eyeing the Ghana international for some time and are believed to be confident in their latest bid, which will be coupled by a package estimated to be €2.5 million a year in earnings.



Asamoah's transfer is delayed by the situation with Stephan Lichtsteiner. The duo were both linked with an exit -Lichsteiner had agreed to join Nice- but Galatasaray's bid for Asamoah has forced Juve to reverse their decision and asked Lichtsteiner to stay.





The 28-year-old has frustratingly been used as a makeshift left-back by Massimiliano Allegri, and the report further suggests that -after being sidelined once more in recenty- the former Udinese man is increasingly growing impatient with his situation in Turin.



After their failure to lure Arda Turan from Barcelona, Gala have turned their attention to Asamoah although the decision to either accept or reject the reported €8 million offer lies with the Old Lady.