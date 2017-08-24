Cristiano Ronaldo Could Quit Real Madrid

Related Stories Cristiano Ronaldo could still leave Real Madrid before the transfer window closes, according to reports in Spain.



The Portuguese star was linked with a Bernabeu exit at the start of the summer amid a row over unpaid tax, with reports that he was unhappy with Real’s handling of the situation.



The 32-year-old was charged with tax evasion in June and did reveal in court that he would like to return to England, however Madrid chiefs appeared to have talked him out of an exit.



“I never had a problem in England, that’s why I would like to go back to England,” said Ronaldo.



Since then, the former Manchester United man has been banned for five matches after an altercation with the referee in Madrid’s 3-1 win against Barcelona.



Spanish newspaper EL Pais claims that Cristiano is pondering his future despite being focused on working with his teammates.



“For now he’s only focused on work,” a source of Ronaldo’s entourage told El Pais.



“He is angry about the five game ban and, while he is working as always with the team, we cannot guarantee if he stays or goes.



“We will see what will happen between now and August 31.”