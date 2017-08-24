Ex-Ghana Star Tips Jordan Ayew To Win FIFA Best Player Award Soon

Related Stories Ex-Ghana U23 star Solar Ayew believes Swansea City attacker Jordan Ayew would become the FIFA best player award in years to come.



The Black Stars striker is having a good spell at Swansea City where he has been enjoying regular first team action since joining the Club.



Jordan Ayew has also been one of the regular members in the Black Stars team for the past fours years.



Solar Ayew, uncle of the Ghanaian international (Jordan Ayew) and a former Ghana Olympic team player has tipped the latter to emerge as the next African to win the FIFA Ballon D’or award.



“As for Jordan, I can say without doubt that he will be the next Oppong Weah to win the FIFA World Best from Africa”, he told GBC’s Sunrise FM.



“The family is grooming him and we want to keep him on a low key, but the target is for him to win the World best soon, which is within his reach”.



Ex-Liberian international George Oppong Weah remains the only African to have won the World player of the year award.