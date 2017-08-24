Galataseray Withdraw Interest In Kwadwo Asamoah

Related Stories Turkish Club Galatasaray have pulled out from the chase to sign Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah.



The Super Lig giants had been in contact with Juventus to release the midfielder who has become surplus at the Serie A Club.



Asamoah is unlikely to command a starting role at the Italian Champions this season following the arrival of French midfielder Blaise Matiudi.



Galataseray were hoping to land the 27-year-old before the transfer deadline day, but with just a week to the end of the summer transfer, the Turkish outfit have withdrawn their interest in the player.



The situation will see the Ghana international in Turin for at least one more season.



The former Udinese midfielder is reported to have already sent in a request to leave the Club this summer.



He could however land himself a new Club before August 31.



Failure to secure a new Club will give the former Liberty Professionals player no option than to fight for a first team place in Coach Maxmillino Allegri’s squad.



Having joined Juventus six seasons ago, Asamoah has won five League titles with the Club.