Drogba Reacts To International Silence Over Lives Lost In Sierra Leone Mudslide

|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex-Chelsea player, Didier Drogba took to his Twitter handle to react to the international silence over the hundreds of lives lost recently in Sierra Leone mudslide.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|