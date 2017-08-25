Hearts In Search Of New Managing Director

Related Stories Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club Limited is searching for a new Managing Director, to run the affairs of the club after the departure of Gerard Ankrah.



The club on Thursday, August 24, advertised on its official website and the dailies of the search for a new Managing Director.



According to the official website of the club, they are seeking for a passionate business leader, with a strong marketing and business development orientation.



It added that, the applicant should should be able to manage the club through the next phase of its growth.



Hearts of Oak has been without a substantive Managing Director since the departure of Mr. Ankrah.



Several attempts at appointing a new one has failed hence the decision to advertise the hot seat.