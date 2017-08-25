Ghanaian Clubs Lack Funds To Recruit Video Analysts And Scouts - Abubakar

Related Stories Coach Yusif Abubakar of Aduana Stars has said that premier league clubs do not have the financial muscle to recruit scouts and video analysts due to the lack of sponsorship.



He said although many of the teams, including Aduana Stars supports the hiring of video specialist and scouts, the clubs unfortunately cannot afford to hire such personnel.



Coach Abubakar told the GNA Sports in an interview on Thursday at Dormaa- Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo.



He was however hopeful things would drastically improve with time if the league benefited from corporate sponsorship.



The coach appealed to all stakeholders including the Ghana Football Association, the government and corporate institutions to team up and find solutions to the challenges affecting the sport to enhance its development.