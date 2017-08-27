Afriyie Acquah Earns Late Call Up To Black Stars For Congo Clash

Related Stories Midfielder Afriyie Acquah has earned a late call-up to replace injured Isaac Sackey in Ghana's squad to face Congo in the double-header of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The Birmingham City target was conspiciously left out of the initial 24-man squad released on Wednesday.



But GHANASoccernet.com understand head coach Kwesi Appiah has dialed up the Torino ace after Turkey-based midfielder Sackey sustained an injury in a league game on Friday night.



Acquah has been in top shape in a very young season having played two competitive matches.



The Black Stars are expected to start training on Monday in Accra for the first installment against the Red Devils on Friday.



Congo will host the return leg four days later in Brazzaville

Source: Ghanasoccernet.com