GPL: Aduana Retains Top Spot, Hearts Compound Olympics Woes

Related Stories Aduana Stars retained their top spot with a narrow 1-0 win over Inter-Allies at the Agyemang Badu park in Dormaa courtesy Sam Adams second half strike.



Kingsley Nteng, Mustapha Adams and Christopher Bonney scored as Ebusua Dwarfs defeated Liberty Professionals 3-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium, Benjamin Eshun got the consolation for Liberty.



Great Olympics hopes of escaping the drop was dealt a blow after losing 2-1 to city rivals Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium, Kwame Kizito and Patrick Razak scored for Hearts of Oak, Emmanuel Amartey on the other hand was on target for Olympics.



Moro Salifu scored the only goal to hand Bechem United a 1-0 win over Ashanti Gold at the Nana Gyeabour Park.



WA All Stars were 3-0 victors over Medeama SC at the Malik Jabir Park in WA, Kevin Andoh, David Abagna and Paul Asare Dvries scored for the defending League Champions.



Elmina Sharks failed to maintain their resurging away form as they lost 0-1 to Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park, Stephen Amankona got the only goal for Chelsea.



Abass Mohammed returned from injury to score for Kotoko who bounced back from a defeat to WAFA as they managed a 2-1 triumph over bottom placed Bolga All Stars at the Babayara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Yakubu Mohammed got the other goal for Kotoko with Ibrahim Moro getting on the score sheet for Bolga All Stars.



Aaron Awarnnoh scored the only goal of the match as Tema Youth defeated WAFA 1-0 at the Tema Park.



FULL RESULTS



