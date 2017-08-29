Hearts Deepen The Woes Of Great Olympics

Related Stories Accra Great Olympics seem to be heading back to division one league, after losing 2-1 to city rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the 25th week game of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Olympics are now deeply rooted in the relegation zone and will require miracle to survive the premiership, with five matches to end the season.



Olympics took the lead in the 27th minute through Emmanuel Amartey, but Hearts equalized before the first half ended with a Patrick Razak goal.



Back from recess the wonder boys attempted to restore their lead but failed as Hears rather increased the tally in the 57th minute.



This was through the efforts of Kwame Kizito and the phobians held on to the lead till the close of the the game.