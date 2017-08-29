Kotoko Sink Struggling Bolga All Stars

Related Stories Asante Kotoko S/C earned a 2-1 victory over relegation-bound Bolga All Stars, in a Match Day 25 clash of the Ghana Premier League(GPL) at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors, recovering from their recent defeat to WAFA, would be given a hell of time by the visitors, and determined as they were not to lose another match on the trot, marched on to snatch all three points at stake.



All Stars were anchored in defence by experienced Razak Abdallah, and their water-tight set-up at the back made it difficult for the Kotoko attacking pair of Yakubu Mohammed and Abass Mohammed to penetrate them.



Abass however, sneak through the impregnable defence to break the deadlock on the 23rd minute.



The goal came from a defence-splitting move from Kotoko and the striker in a solo effort courageously dummied his way through a forest of legs to unleash a low grounder which beat the visitors’ goalie.



Yakubu netted the second goal for the Porcupine Warriors nine minutes later.



All Stars’ Ibrahim Moro scored a consolation goal for the visitors in the 66th minute and this seemed to have given them the hope of sharing the spoils with the homers as they fought hard in search of the equalizer till the end of proceedings.